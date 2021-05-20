Eagles Of Death Metal announce Brighton concert

The American rock band Eagles Of Death Metal have announced that they will be kicking off their 24th anniversary 12 date UK and Ireland tour by rockin’ the roof off of CHALK music venue in Brighton on Monday 22nd November 2021.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Friday 21st May, at 10am – grab yours from local concert promoter LOUT HERE and from the CHALK venue HERE. https://chalkvenue.com/live/eodm

After Brighton, the live quartet will be travelling all over the place and appearing at Cardiff, Newcastle, Birmingham, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds, London, Nottingham, Manchester and Bristol.

The band were formed in 1998 in Palm Desert, California by best friends Jesse Hughes (vocals/guitar) and Joshua Homme (drums). The Eagles Of Death Metal despite their name are NOT a death metal band! The story goes that a friend was introducing Homme to the death metal genre, and Homme wondered what a cross between the Eagles and a death metal band would sound like. With that, EODM was born.

Eagles of Death Metal’s music has been described as just about everything, with elements in varying degrees of garage rock, blues rock, hard rock, rockabilly, alternative rock, boogie rock, desert rock, punkabilly, garage punk, glam rock, rock and roll, swamp rock, and “rockabilly-metal”. The sound has been noted for containing elements of bluegrass and funk, and has also been described as a “a mash-up of punk, rockabilly and Rolling Stones-style boogie”.

The band have released a host of studio albums ‘Peace Love Death Metal’ in 2004, followed by ‘Death By Sexy’ in 2006, ‘Heart On’ in 2008, ‘Zipper Down’ in 2015 (when they played ‘that concert’ at Le Bataclan in Paris on 13th November) and ‘Eagles Of Death Metal Presents Boots Electric Performing The Best Songs We Never Wrote’ in 2019.

The live band features Canadian born bassist Jennie Vee, who is a songwriter in her own right. I had the pleasure of talking with her and seeing her playing live in Brighton at Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar (RIP) on both 11th October 2015 and 8th March 2016. She had previously been the bass player for Wild Child, Courtney Love’s band as in Mrs Kurt Cobain, Hole and all that. Check out her work on her Bandcamp page HERE.

For more information on the Eagles Of Death Metal, visit eaglesofdeathmetal.com.