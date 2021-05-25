editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Arson investigation launched into fire which left man in serious condition

Posted On 25 May 2021 at 10:50 am
By :
The fire in Shaftesbury Road


An arson investigation has been launched into a fire in Shaftesbury Road yesterday which has left a man in serious condition.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue is carrying out an investigation today – but Sussex Police said it is currently being treated as deliberate.

A man rescued from the blaze is still in a serious condition this morning. Police said the fire is believed to be an isolated incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to Shaftesbury Road, Brighton, around 4.10pm on Monday (May 24) due to concerns for the welfare of a man.

“Officers made to the scene and identified a fire at a property. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend, and nearby residents were evacuated to safety.

“One man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and the investigation is ongoing.

“The matter is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any threat to the wider community.”

Police were first called at 4.10pm and the fire service at 4.29pm. Both Viaduct and Beaconsfield Road were closed yesterday as the blaze ripped through the house.

At its height, six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were at the scene.

The fire service said a multi-agency investigation had been launched.

