Missing 12-year-old girls from Brighton found

Two missing 12-year-old girls from Brighton have been found, Sussex Police said.

The force issued a public appeal for help finding Sofia Salvato and Emmie Hunt on Sunday (23 May).

The friends were reported to have gone missing in Brighton the evening before.

And they were found on Sunday evening, just a few hours after the appeal was publicised in the media.

Brighton and Hove police said: “Good news! Missing 12-year-old Emmie Hunt and Sofia Salvatory from Brighton have been located and are safe.

“Thanks to everyone that shared our appeal to find them.

“Your help is greatly appreciated.”