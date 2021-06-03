Have a sneak peak at tomorrow’s reborn Brighton Indy

The Brighton Indy goes on sale tomorrow – and Brighton and Hove News has had a sneak peak at our rival’s first paid-for edition.

The paper – full name the Brighton and Hove Independent – has been given away on the past two Fridays as part of a sampling exercise.

But tomorrow (Friday 4 June) the former free newspaper hits the news stands, reborn as a quality paid-for title.

The paper’s publication was suspended during the coronavirus pandemic and as a result of the lockdown but it’s back as a 72-page weekly with a £1 cover price.

Indy director Gary Shipton said: “We wanted to share a copy with Brighton and Hove News and its audience first because, like the Indy, Brighton and Hove News has a real passion for the area.

“As a fellow media group, we salute them for all they do under the direction of Frank le Duc and Jo Wadsworth.”

Indy editor Nicola Caines said: “It has been an extremely busy few weeks getting the Brighton Indy back up and running but the feedback we have had so far has made it worth it.

“This week is our first paid-for edition and we really hope people buy a copy and enjoy it. It really is jam-packed with local news, loads of what’s on, the latest on Brighton’s Hippodrome and plenty of positive articles that will make you proud to live in the city.

“We also have our fantastic Brighton and Hove Albion pull-out and puzzles and, as an extra this week, we have a Euro 2020 supplement with a free wall-chart. Plus, there’s lots of competitions and offers.

“The team and I have worked really hard on the paper and would love it if people went out and bought a copy!”