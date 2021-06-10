Search for missing boy last seen in Brighton



Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Ahmed Badr.

Ahmed was reported missing from Eastbourne on Sunday (June 6) but was last seen outside the Duke of York’s Picturehouse in Preston Road, Brighton, on Tuesday afternoon (June 8).

Ahmed is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and with dark brown braided hair, separated in a middle parting into two buns. When last seen, he was wearing an all-black tracksuit with either white Adidas or Nike branding.

Anyone who sees Ahmed or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 59 of 06/06.