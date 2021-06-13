Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ben White named as Substitute for England’s first Euro 2020 Fixture

Albion’s Ben White is on the bench for England as they kick off Euro 2020 against Croatia.

White is squad number 22 and should he get on the pitch would be the first Albion player ever to play for England in the European Championships.

However, former Albion midfielder Sergei Gotsmanov played for the then USSR in the Final of the 1988 tournament. Two years prior to joining the Seagulls.