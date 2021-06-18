Man charged after cannabis farm found in Hove

A man has been charged and brought before a court after a cannabis farm was found at a property in Hove.

Xhavit Spahiu, 54, of Albany Mews, was charged with cultivating cannabis plants.

He was remanded in custody yesterday (Thursday 17 June) and ordered back before Brighton Magistrates’ Court today.

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Police investigating the supply of class B drugs executed a warrant at an address in Hove.

“Officers from the Tactical Enforcement Unit attended an address in Hove at 8.30am on Wednesday (16 June) and between 150 and 200 cannabis plants were seized and two suspects were arrested.

"He appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday (17 June) and was remanded to appear at the same court on Friday (18 June).

“A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants and has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

“Anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area is urged to report online or call 101, so we can take action.”