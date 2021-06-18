Washout at Hove as another Sussex T20 fixture falls victim to rain

Sussex Sharks were frustrated by the rain for the second time in 24 hours after their Vitality Blast South Group match against Somerset at Hove was abandoned more than two hours before the scheduled start.

Heavy rain in the past 24 hours had left the outfield at the 1st Central County Ground saturated.

Umpires Ian Blackwell and Hassan Adnan made an early decision to call the game off.

Both sides take one point.

Sussex remain unbeaten after five matches following the washout against Surrey at the Kia Oval last night (Thursday 17 June).

Somerset are fifth in the table with one victory from their first four matches.

They are due to play Glamorgan at Taunton tomorrow (Saturday 19 June) in their next match while Sussex host Glamorgan on Tuesday (22 June).

Sussex are currently top of the table – level on points with Surrey and Kent – while Glamorgan are in eighth place out of nine.