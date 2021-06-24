BREAKING NEWS

Brighton's 'Life in the Park' music events featuring Orbital, Roger Sanchez etc being rescheduled

Orbital

Due to the ongoing covid restrictions being imposed by the government, the open-air series of music events calledLife in the Parkthat were to commence at Waterhall in Brighton from Saturday 26th June onwards are being rescheduled for later dates.

This is obviously a mammoth task for the event organisers, The Arch, who were putting on a 4 week program of dance shows in a purpose-built, mini-festival site with marquee, fairground rides and food stalls at Brighton Rugby Club, Waterhall, Brighton in June and July.

They had organised eight specially handpicked events to take place in partnership with Cream, Garden Project, Renaissance, BMC and Take x Other World with a capacity for 2000 people at each event.

Official statement

The Full ‘Life In The Park‘ schedule WAS to be as follows:

Sat 26th June – Jamie Jones, Prok | Fitch, Fleur Shore, Joseph Edmund, Summer Ghemati & More tba

Sun 27th June – Orbital – 30 Years Celebratory Dj Set, support from Justin Robertson, Steve Mac and more tba

Sat 3rd July – Denis Sulta & Mella Dee, Cinthie, Sally C, Bklava & more tba

Sun 4th July – David Rodigan, Nightmares On Wax, Crazy P, Norman Jay + more

Sat 10th July – Skream & Guests tba

Sun 11th July – We Love Reggae & Ska with The Dualers, Ras Kwame, Reggae Roast & more tba

Sat 17th July – Maceo Plex & Guests tba

Sun 18th July – Roger Sanchez, Tall Paul, Seb Fontaine, K-Klass, Smokin Jo, Jon Pleased Wimmin

Good news is that the dates for the events will now be commencing from Sunday 25th July, running through to 22nd August. Two nights have already been rescheduled. They are as follows:

Orbital will now perform their long awaited 30 year DJ Set on Sunday 25th July, (instead of Sunday 27th June) with support from Justin Robertson, Steve Mac and more tba.
Tickets on Final Release are now available HERE.

The new rescheduled date for Cream with Roger Sanchez, Seb Fontaine, Tall Paul, K-Klass, Smokin Jo, Jon Pleased Wimmin will now be on Sunday 15th August instead of Sunday 18th July. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

These are rescheduled dates due to government lockdown extension. Current ticket holders can retain their tickets, or request refund if unable to make the new date.

Full announcement on new dates will be made in due course, so keep your eyes peeled at lifebrighton.co.uk

Event flyer

 

What readers are saying

