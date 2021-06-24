Date change for Opus Kink, Keg & Bellydancer gig at The Prince Albert

Local promoters, JOY. have announced that their sold out Opus Kink, Keg, and Bellydancer gig at The Prince Albert in Brighton will now take place on Tuesday 17th August instead of 8th July, due to the ongoing covid situation.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team are certainly no strangers to Opus Kink, having seen them perform live at the Green Door Store on 29th January 2020. They are certainly well worth checking out!

So let’s meet the bands:

Opus Kink:

Opus Kink are a six-piece outfit that state that they are “a ‘groove powerhouse’ purveying dark, infectious rhythms and visions”. They formed in Brighton in late 2017, with a desire to marry groove-based, jazz-inspired rhythms to an apocalyptic narrative. Clashing guitars, dancing keys and powerful horns sit on top of a formidable rhythm section providing a landscape for a weird lyrical trip. Or as Thomas Smith from NME Magazine puts it “Horn-fuelled filth-funk, where punk and jazz combine in grimy circumstances”.

The Opus Kink personnel are: Angus Rogers (guitar/lead vocals), Sam Abbo (bass), Jazz Pope (keys), Jed Morgans (saxophone), Johny Giles (trumpet) and Fin Abbo (drums).

On 6th December 2019, they released their doble A-side 7” record ‘Mosquito’ / ‘Faster Than The Radio’, which you can purchase HERE.

This was followed on 19th June 2020 by their topical 4 track EP titled ‘Requiem For A Quarantaine’. The band spoke about this release stating: “These four tracks are children of the Covid headache, born and raised in the digital Bermuda Triangle between Brighton, Shoreham-by- sea and the labyrinth of the Minotaur. Rumination on ruination, government and loneliness abound, spinning sickly yarns in the face of endless pasta pomodoro and fièvre de la cabine. All proceeds from this opus will be split between Black Lives Matter and The Green Door Store, a struggling grassroots venue in Brighton”. Grab the EP HERE.

Keg:

Local seven piece outfit, Keg, were down to perform at the 2020 Great Escape new music festival and also as support to Bull up at The Hope & Ruin on 25th January this year, but sadly covid had other ideas. (Out of interest, Bull will be playing the Green Door Store on Friday 17th September this year).

However the good news on the gig front, was that Keg did however manage to play locally in December 2019, when they rocked up at The Latest Music Bar on the 7th and The Brunswick on the 19th. I’m pretty sure that they are most certainly eager to get gigging with an audience present once again and so this concert at The Prince Albert will be the perfect tonic for the lads.

Bellydancer:

Is stylized in capitals and one word ie BELLYDANCER are a noisy post-punk duo who hail from Worthing, West Sussex.

They played their debut live show at the iconic St. Paul’s in Worthing on 21st July 2017.

On 5th June 2018 they released their double A-side ‘REX’ / ‘TROLL’ single, which followed on from their ‘MANTRAP’ track which came out on 21st July 2017. Although they are only a duo, they certainly make some noise. They remind me of a mixture of UK Decay and The Birthday Party. So if that’s your bag, then you should check out BELLYDANCER.

Looks like things had gone a tad quiet on the band front for the two lads, but thankfully they are bouncing back onto the scene with their gig at The Prince Albert.

Check out their Bandcamp page HERE.