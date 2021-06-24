Happy birthday Brighton and Hove Albion – 120 years old today

Brighton and Hove Albion are 120 years old today.

The club was formed in the Seven Stars public house in Ship Street, Brighton, on Monday 24 June 1901.

The founder John Jackson was also the founder of Brighton and Hove Rangers who folded and resigned from the Southern League in early 1901.

For many years, it was thought that the Albion were founded in 1900 but this was in fact Brighton United. They had ceased to exist by 1900 after being formed in 1898.

Jackson’s intention was to call the new club United but this was changed to Albion before the season started.

Albion played in the Southern League, with their home at the Goldstone Ground, in Hove.

The Goldstone remained the club’s home until it was controversially sold in the 1990s by Bill Archer and Greg Stanley, aided by David Bellotti, leaving the club homeless until 2011.

Albion first took their place in the Football League in 1920 and were members of the league for 97 years until 2017 when they were promoted to the FA Premier League.