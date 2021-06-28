Huey Morgan’s NYC Block Party is coming to Brighton

Huey Morgan’s NYC Block Party is coming to Komedia Brighton on Friday 24th September 2021 from 11pm to 3am. Check out the promo vid HERE.

The musical equivalent of the cosmic Big Bang, disco, hip hop and funk collided in an almighty collision in late 70s New York, with call and response choruses sat astride Get Down breaks and fast’n’furious hip hop mixing. It was a truly magical moment, and one that Huey captures perfectly with his funk-loving NYC Block Party.

The frontman of Fun Lovin’ Criminals and a hugely respected BBC 6 Music DJ, Huey has perfected the sound over decades as an in-demand DJ and musician. Then again, as a music obsessive growing up in the Lower East Side of New York, he lived and breathed the sound and the fashion of the times, making him the perfect host for the NYC Block Party.

From Chic to Donna Summer and Kool and the Gang to James Brown via Grandmaster Flash and The Jackson 5 and more recent flavours like Jurassic 5, Cypress Hill and Michael Kiwanuka, Huey’s NYC Block Party is the sound of funk, soul, disco and hip hop jams battling it out on the dancefloor, a riotous celebration of the Good Times. As The Sugar Hill Gang might have said: “Huey will make you throw your hands up in the air like you just don’t care.”

Tickets for this event put on by Global Beats Sessions on Friday 24th September

Support on the night will come from a DJ Set by J-Felix (Tru Thoughts).

Producer, Instrumentalist and DJ, J-Felix is flying the flag for modern Funk and UK Soul. His debut album , ‘101 Reasons’ released on Tru-Thoughts in 2015, is laced with P-Funk, Boogie and Dubby flavours. The LP attracted radio play across BBC 6 Music (Huey Morgan, Mary Ann Hobbs, Don Letts) as well as featuring on Julie Adenuga ‘s show on Apple’s Beats1. The album also received critical acclaim from the likes of NME and Clash Magazine. This was followed by multiple EP releases, both on Tru-Thoughts and Midnight Riot Records. J-Felix has also created remixes for the likes of Hot 8 Brass Band, Amp Fiddler, Werkha and Wrongtom and The Ragga Twins ,as well as production work for a multitude of artists, including Ibibio Sound Machine and Harleighblu.

J-Felix stays in demand as a guitarist, having toured globally with Alice Russell and Swindle, as well as recording for the likes of Kojey Radical and Mahalia.

Whilst soaking up all these wonderful flavours, J-Felix has been cooking up plenty of music for his second LP – ‘Whole Again Hooligan’ (Released on 6th March 2020, Tru Thoughts Records) which received high praise from BBC6Music DJ’s, Radio 1, 1xtra and Worldwide FM and radio stations across the US. Check out his latest EP, ‘Be Thankful’ including remixes from Titeknots, Slugabed, El Train and Footshooter.

Fans might also like to know that Huey Morgan’s Fun Lovin Criminals are also going to be playing a live gig in Brighton on Thursday 21st October 2021, when they will be rockin’ on up at CHALK. The band last played live in Sussex in 2019. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were there to report on proceedings – Read our report HERE.