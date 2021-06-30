Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin fame books second Sussex gig and moves date of first with band Saving Grace

Coastal Events are thrilled to announce that Saving Grace featuring the prestigious Robert Plant OBE on vocals, will now also be appearing at the Worthing Pavilion on Monday 19th July 2021 in addition to their recently announced De La Warr Pavilion gig which was on Friday 16th July, but now has been moved back four days to Tuesday 20th July.

The co-operative project features Robert Plant and Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars) and Matt Worley (banjo, cuatro, acoustic and baritone guitars).

These five musicians work in glorious harmony from start to finish, reworking a selection of diverse cover versions that have been collected from various places creating a musical journey in its truest form.

The show also stars special guest singer songwriter Scott Matthews. Hugely admired by Robert Plant, Scott has been performing since 2006 and shot to success when he earned himself the Ivor Novello award with his first ever single Elusive.

English singer songwriter Robert Plant OBE is best known for his time as lyricist and lead singer of rock giants Led Zeppelin in the late 60s to 70s. Having developed himself as a charismatic rock-and-roll frontman, he has since gone on to work with many elite artists and has enjoyed a legendary singing career spanning over 50 years. During his illustrious career, Rolling Stone editors ranked him number 15 on their list of the 100 best singers of all time, with readers ranking Plant the greatest of all lead singers. Hit Parader magazine named Plant the “Greatest Metal Vocalist Of All Time” and a Planet Rock poll saw Plant voted “The Greatest Voice In Rock”.

Tickets for Saving Grace at Worthing Pavilion on Monday 19th July 2021 can be purchased HERE.

Tickets for Saving Grace at The De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill on Tuesday 20th July 2021 can be purchased via coastalevents.co.uk and dlwp.com.

REVIEWS:

“I’ve been privileged to share some amazing moments with Robert through the years, but none were more magical, kind and beautiful than the performance by his new band Saving Grace. One of the best gigs I’ve seen in years.” Bob Harris OBE

“Having watched Plant live in many incarnations, I’ve never heard his voice sounding as comfortable as it did tonight, at home in the family he has created with these master musicians.” Hot Press

“Even though there were thousands there, the band created an extraordinary level of emotional intensity and intimacy. It was a magical evening.” The Evening Standard

“An eclectic mix of folky-bluesy-jazzy tunes that never once disappointed.” The Journal of Roots Music

“The five musicians work in glorious harmony from start to finish reworking a selection of diverse cover versions that have been collected from various places creating a musical journey in its truest form.” Americana UK

www.robertplant.com