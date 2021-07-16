Council urged to spruce up stonework on Brighton seafront

A clean up of the columns and balustrade next to the Sea Life Centre in Brighton could be on the cards if the council can find the money.

The news emerged after Save Madeira Terraces campaigner Derek Wright asked Brighton and Hove City Council to spruce up the stonework next to the new Soho House private members’ club.

The work – on the 32 columns and eight pillars along the colonnade in Madeira Drive – would cost about £6,000, Mr Wright said.

The area could become Brighton’s version of Covent Garden Market, he said, if the council used the “Doff” cleaning method to remove paint, biological matter and general dirt and grime.

The idea was greeted with enthusiasm by Green councillor Jamie Lloyd at a council meeting at Hove Town Hall today (Thursday 15 July).

He responded to Mr Wright’s request in his capacity as deputy chair of the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee.

Councillor Lloyd said that the eastern end of the seafront was getting the investment that it needed, with a focus on the Madeira Terraces and Black Rock.

He said: “We take the improvement and the tidiness and appearance of the area very seriously.

“Once the Soho House development is completed, we would consider whether there is the funding available to appoint external contractors to clean the columns.

“I personally think it is a good idea. What I would like to do is approach Soho House to see if they could contribute to this.”

Mr Wright also asked for a clean up of the Max Miller walkway, for the council to put flags in the flag poles for repairs to the bases – and he called for the Chain Pier plaque to be replaced.

Councillor Lloyd said that he agreed that this work needed to be done and he would ask officers to look into the budget.