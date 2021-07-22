BREAKING NEWS

Batteries explode inside Brighton bin lorry

Posted On 22 Jul 2021 at 10:05 am
A bag of batteries thrown into a residential bin exploded inside a dust truck this week – prompting warnings from the council.

Rubbish from a Cityclean dust truck had to be sprawled across Eley Drive in Rottingdean after the batteries set other refuse alight on Tuesday lunchtime.

Brighton and Hove City Council is now reminding everyone that it does not pick up batteries, and they must be taken to one of the city’s tips or a battery recycling site, which are often found at supermarkets.

Councillor Amy Heley, chair of the council’s environment, transport and sustainability committee, said: “Thankfully no one was injured, but the situation could have been far worse for the driver and crew, and potentially passers-by.

“The incident shows that batteries thrown into ordinary bins, household waste or with other recycling are extremely dangerous.

“They can easily get squashed, compacted, punctured, shredded or soaked in liquids. When this happens, they can ignite, resulting in fires that endanger lives, cause expensive damage and disrupt waste services.

“Damaged batteries are also dangerous as they contain chemicals and materials that can harm the environment if they aren’t recycled responsibly.”

The council used to collect batteries with household recycling, but this stopped several years ago

You can find your nearest recycling location at recyclenow.com by entering your postcode, town or city.

Batteries that can be recycled are:

• All household batteries including ‘button’ batteries from watches

• Battery packs from laptops, mobile phones, power tools and remote-control units

• Car batteries should be recycled at our Household Waste Recycling Sites

The council says people can also help by:

• Using rechargeable batteries where possible

• Selling or donating working, but unwanted, battery-powered electronic items instead of throwing them away. This can be done by contacting the reuse and recycle service RevaluElectricals by Tech-Takeback

• Removing a battery from a product and recycling it separately and responsibly

If a battery cannot be removed from a product, the whole item should be recycled at our Household Waste Recycling Sites, our small electricals recycling points or RevaluElectricals by Tech-Takeback

  1. Nick 22 July 2021 at 11.38am Reply

    Council – why not fix the problem and start collecting batteries again? The easy you make recycling the more that will be recycled!

    You used to put batteries separately and they would be collected. But no more! Why not?

    I’ve looked at the website in the article. All that comes up is a list of shops that I don’t go in. None of the council sites that the article mentions are listed

    The council is hopeless on recycling once again!

    Please “green” council, trying being green and restarting roadside recycling for batteries. I could then recycle my batteries again!

    • Some Guy 22 July 2021 at 2.06pm Reply

      Cost, which has gone up with the introduction of new battery technology. Transporting a large quantity of unstable lithium batteries is not a trivial matter. They’re classed as dangerous cargo for international shipping. Kerbside collection would require every vehicle be equipped for it (or else see above), training for all staff, etc.
      A laptop battery holds the same potential energy as a hand grenade when fully charged, and it can release it very quickly if damaged or shorted.

  2. Chjris 22 July 2021 at 1.15pm Reply

    I tried to recycle some small electrical items (no batteries) on Tuesday at the collection point in Ladies Mile Road, the nearest to my home, but the bin was rammed full with items also left in the chute. How often are the bins emptied?

