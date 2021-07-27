Paedophile doctor found guilty of abusing boy, 8, from Hove

A paedophile doctor has been found guilty of sexually abusing an eight-year-old boy from Hove after sedating him.

Robert Wells, 69, formerly of Hangleton Road, Hove, was convicted by a jury at Hove Crown Court today (Tuesday 27 July).

Wells, who also previously lived at Brighton Marina, was convicted unanimously of two counts of indecency with a child and a charge of trying to take an indecent image of a child.

He denied the charges and went on trial a week ago but the jury took less than three hours to find him guilty.

Wells admitted a separate charge of indecency with a child, two counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault and four counts of taking indecent photographs of a child.

He was working as a forensic medical examiner, or police doctor, for Hampshire Constabulary when he abused the boy in the 1990s and this added to the trust placed in him by others.

Wells is due to be sentenced by Judge David Rennie on Monday 6 September.

The jury was told that, in 2004, Wells was convicted of abusing three girls and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

He was released in 2014 but returned to prison the following year for breaching the terms of his licence.

Shortly afterwards a further complaint led to him being convicted of indecent assault and sentenced to seven years behind bars.

Yesterday, Jennifer Knight, prosecuting, told the jury that the young boy abused by Wells was now a troubled 31-year-old man.

Wells took the boy from a birthday party, sedated him and drove him to an industrial site where he was forced to take part in a sick film with a girl who also appeared to have been drugged.

Miss Knight said: “This quite literally is the stuff of nightmares.

“There is a chilling – almost film-like – element to his experiences … It sounds like a nightmare because it was a nightmare … the feverish imaginings of a disturbed mind.”

The victim was vulnerable because his parents separated acrimoniously when his mother had an affair with another man – also a local family doctor – and moved hundreds of miles away.

She tried to prevent her son from seeing his father – now dead – and even falsely accused him of sexually abusing the boy himself.

The GP, who became his step-father, was also described as “a sick and twisted monster” who physically abused the victim’s mother and emotionally abused the victim.

In his teens, he turned to cannabis and later prescription drugs and, at times, psychedelic drugs, Miss Knight said, but “he is a young man who cannot rid himself of the horrific memories of something that happened to him”.

She added that “he is plagues by flashbacks and nightmares”, had tried to kill himself and “his mind is full of chaos and confusion”.

But, she said: “He is always very careful to be clear about what he does remember and what he doesn’t know. He is a young man who is telling the truth.”

As for Wells, Miss Knight said: “He has committed sexual offences against children for 30 years or more. He abused the trust placed in him by patients and their parents.”

He operated in a sophisticated way, Miss Knight said, and “he plays on the trust that his status confers”.

She added: “Robert Wells put his profession to use in his offending, not just to win people’s trust but to sedate them.”