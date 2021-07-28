Missing girl from Brighton found in London
A missing girl from Brighton has been found in London, Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 28 July).
The force said: “Police have traced a missing Brighton teenager after a search.”
“Sadie Connolly, 17, who had been missing since Monday (26 July), has been found in London and is safe.”
A second teenager who went missing at the same time, 15-year-old Zac Goodwin, was found in Rainham, Kent.
Sussex Police said that the teenager was found after a search that also involved Kent Police and the British Transport Police.
