Missing girl from Brighton found in London

A missing girl from Brighton has been found in London, Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 28 July).

The force said: “Police have traced a missing Brighton teenager after a search.”

“Sadie Connolly, 17, who had been missing since Monday (26 July), has been found in London and is safe.”

A second teenager who went missing at the same time, 15-year-old Zac Goodwin, was found in Rainham, Kent.

Sussex Police said that the teenager was found after a search that also involved Kent Police and the British Transport Police.