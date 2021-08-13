Gene Loves Jezebel Brighton concert moves to next year

Gene Loves Jezebel have announced that their 40th Anniversary UK tour has been postponed until next year. In these difficult covid times, this is now the fourth time that it has unfortunately had to be moved.

The select nine date tour now kicks off in Newcastle on 20th April 2022, then visits Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Manchester, before appearing here in Brighton at CHALK on Sunday 24th April 2022, with the doors in Brighton swinging open at 7pm and curfew at 10pm. The band will then move onto playing live in Bristol, Wolverhampton, Bedford and London.

I can recall first coming across Gene Loves Jezebel via their two John Peel Sessions, which were both recorded at Maida Vale Studios. The first one was recorded and broadcast in 1983 around the time of their debut album ‘Promise’ and featured ‘Pop Tarantula’, ’Brittle Punches’, ‘Upstairs’ and ‘Screaming For Emmalene’. The second session was recorded and broadcast 10 months later in 1984 and featured ‘Waves’, ‘Shame’ and ‘Five Below’.

The current Gene Loves Jezebel line-up that are performing on this tour features Jay Aston (vocals), James Stevenson (guitar), Pete Rizzo (bass) and Chris Bell (drums). The name of the band is a reference to rock musician Gene Vincent and his song ‘Jezebel’.

In 2017 the band released ‘Dance Underwater’, their first studio album of new material in 15 years via Plastichead. Fans can expect to hear all the classic GLJ songs, plus a few from the critically acclaimed latest album too! Last tour they wowed audiences both sides of the continent and live, they are seriously on fire, so make a date with destiny and be part of their 40th Anniversary celebrations!

Support at the Brighton concert will be local heroes Scare Taxi, who are Tara ‘Guitara’ Harley and Alexander Boag and are rather good indeed. We at Brighton & Hove News Music Team reviewed their debut album (‘Death By Music’) launch concert – read our review HERE.

