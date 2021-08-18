Man jailed for homophobic attack in Brighton

A man has been jailed for a homophobic attack in Brighton which left the victim unconscious in the street.

Aaron Rhoods, 25, was jailed for five years by Judge Stephen Mooney at Lewes Crown Court last Wednesday (11 August).

Rhoods, of Waterden Road, Guildford, had been found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Sussex Police said: “The successful conviction concludes a complex process stretching back to the early hours of Sunday 14 October 2018.

“Rhoods was one of a group of several men who began hurling homophobic abuse at a man in King’s Road, Brighton, at around 3.30am.

“The group cornered and assaulted their victim, who was 32 years old at the time, hitting him over the head with a bottle and causing him to lose consciousness.

“He was only resuscitated when paramedics arrived and his attackers had left the area.

“Rhoods and an accomplice, 22-year-old Celso Dias, of Disraeli Road, Wandsworth, were detained an hour later after being found trying car door handles in John Street.

“Both men matched descriptions of the attackers given by witnesses and they were subsequently arrested and charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

“Rhoods was found guilty on Wednesday 2 June 2021, after a number of court hearings over two years.

“He was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge in addition to his custodial sentence.

“Dias was given a supervision order for two years.”

Investigating officer PC Russell Smith said: “Brighton and Hove is a wonderful, vibrant city thanks in no small part to the incredible diversity and inclusivity of its residents.

“These convictions shows that despicable hate crimes such as this will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be brought to justice.

“We will continue working to show that violence and hate is not welcome in our city and that Brighton and Hove is a safe place for everybody to enjoy.”