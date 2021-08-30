Brighton and Hove Albion: Another striker leaves

Andi Zeqiri becomes the third striker to leave the Albion this month, despite scoring his first competitive goal for the club last week against Cardiff.

The 22-year-old Swiss international completed a loan move to the Bavarian Bundesliga side FC Augsburg earlier today (Monday 30 August) which is subject to international clearance.

Head coach Graham Potter said: “Andi is another of our young players hungry to play and for him he also wants to play as a number nine, which we all feel is really key for his development.

“He’s an adaptable player and a really good professional, very hard working and is willing to do that for the team, but this will give him an opportunity to play in what is his best position and at the very top level of German football.

“It’s a great move for Andi, and we will be keeping a close eye on Andi’s progress this season.”

Zeqiri, who was called up to Switzerland’s senior squad this week, joined Albion in October last year from Super League side Lausanne-Sport, putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal.

That followed a prolific campaign in his homeland, scoring 22 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions, as Lausanne were promoted to the Swiss top flight.

Having joined his hometown club in 2011, he made his first team debut a month before his 16th birthday. A loan move to the Juventus B team followed, before returning to Lausanne and establishing himself as a regular in the first team.

With over 100 career appearances to his name, Zeqiri has represented Switzerland through the youth ranks from under-15 up to under-21 level.

Announcing another loan move, yesterday (Sunday 29 August) Albion said: “Defender Jan Paul van Hecke has joined Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan.”

Albion’s pathway development manager David Weir said: “Jan has been with us for pre-season and done very well, in spite of a short period out with injury.

“The plan was to get him game time and this loan provides a great opportunity for him to play regularly in the Championship and that is ideal at this stage of his development.

“After a good year in the Dutch league with Heerenveen, this will give him the chance to get his first experience of English football at a very good level.

“We will monitor him throughout this loan and wish him well for the season ahead.”

Albion added: “The 21-year-old joined Albion from NAC Breda in 2020, before heading out on a season-long loan to Heerenveen where he made 31 appearances scoring once – that goal coming in a 4-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam.”