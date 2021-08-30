Brighton teenager, who went missing for a week, found after public appeal

A Brighton teenager who was missing for a week was found safe after police made a public appeal for help to find him.

Georgie Maynard, 14, went missing a week ago (Monday 23 August).

On Friday (27 August) Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help to find the youngster.

Today (Monday 30 August) the force said: “Georgie Maynard, who had been reported missing from Whitehawk, has been found safe.

“The 14-year-old boy was found on Monday (30 August).”