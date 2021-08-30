Brighton teenager, who went missing for a week, found after public appeal
A Brighton teenager who was missing for a week was found safe after police made a public appeal for help to find him.
Georgie Maynard, 14, went missing a week ago (Monday 23 August).
On Friday (27 August) Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help to find the youngster.
Today (Monday 30 August) the force said: “Georgie Maynard, who had been reported missing from Whitehawk, has been found safe.
“The 14-year-old boy was found on Monday (30 August).”
