Two teens arrested after stabbing in Brighton

Police have arrested two teenagers after a man was stabbed in Brighton early yesterday (Sunday 19 September).

The stabbing happened during a fight in Elm Grove, Brighton, shortly before 5.30am.

The 24-year-old victim suffered a knife wound to his arm.

Police said that they searched the area and arrested a 17-year-old boy and a man aged 19 near the scene.

The pair were held on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm GBH) and have since been bailed.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of a fight between three men in Elm Grove, Brighton, at 5.24am on Sunday.

“A 24-year-old man was found at the scene with a stab wound to his arm.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“His injury is not life threatening.

“A search was carried out of the area and a man aged 19 and a boy aged 17 were arrested near by on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“They have since been released on bail until Sunday 17 October. Inquiries are continuing.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 302 of 19/09.”