Suspected Brighton flasher charged with seven counts of exposing himself

A suspected flasher has been charged after a public appeal for help tracing a man filmed in a Brighton park.

The man faces seven charges of exposing himself over three years, Sussex Police said this evening (Sunday 3 October).

He is due to appear in court tomorrow.

The force said: “A man who was arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself to women in the Sheepcote Valley area of Brighton has now been charged.

“Edwin Ronald Davies, 33, of Queensway, Brighton, has been charged with seven counts of indecent exposure from October 2018 to September 2021 in the Sheepcote Valley area and one count of using behaviour to cause harassment, alarm and distress.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4 October.

“Several women had reported being approached by a man walking his dog who then exposed himself to them in the Sheepcote Valley area.

“The most recent incident took place at around 1.30pm on Saturday 25 September.”

Detective Inspector Donna Ward said: “We take all such reports seriously and our investigation is continuing.

“Anybody with information, or any victims who wish to report similar crimes, can report online or by calling 101.”