Brighton’s Creeping Jean headline at Patterns

CREEPING JEAN + LUNA BLUE + THE RAPPORTS – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 1.10.21

Creeping Jean are a Brighton based 6-piece rock band that formed in 2018 and are offering up huge Indie-Rock tunes to cut through the haze. Having picked up ongoing support from BBC Radio 6 Music, Radio X, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Introducing among others, the band are now back with the new single ahead of their upcoming debut album.

Creeping Jean played a packed Patterns which is located at 10 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TL, on the evening of the release of their new single ‘I Wanna Take Away Your Power’, ahead of the release of upcoming debut album.

The evening began with a quiet, relaxed crowd who were quickly brought to life by opening band ‘The Rapports’. Coming to the stage directly from last night’s gig in Manchester, the upbeat indie feel good tunes had the whole crowd engaged and warmed up. The opening song ‘Spit It Out’ had upbeat guitar and tambourine paired with heavier classic rock style vocals creating a great atmosphere. The final song ‘Problems’ proved to be a clear crowd favourite leaving everyone wanting more.

Check them out on Soundcloud HERE.

Next to the stage was Luna Blue, with their second show in Brighton following their recent UK tour. Luna Blue are an alt indie Brighton based quartet made up of Nick, Tom, Seb and Ryan.

Lead singer Tom showed incredible crowd control causing mass sing-a-longs throughout the full set. The opening song featuring intricate bass lines alongside the pop vocals was a hit with the whole room. The final song ‘Look At Me’ including a slap bass solo had the crowd fully warmed up and ready for the headliners.

Check them out on Soundcloud HERE.

Creeping Jean set the atmosphere from the start, walking on stage to an ambient backing track that was quickly disturbed by the huge sound created by this band. Their modern twist on classic 70’s rock was paired perfectly with their vintage fashion and on stage charisma.

The 10 song set featured the songs ‘Desert Sauce’ and ‘Stuck In My Ear’, with a set highlight being the popular single ‘Warm And Fuzzy’, this heavier track came with a huge sound and incredible energy from all 6 members. Ending the set with encore track ‘Bandit’ leaving the crowd’s ears ringing and wanting more.

Creeping Jean continue their headline tour with Sheffield on the 8th October.

Check them out on Soundcloud HERE.