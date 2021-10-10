Labour call for independent mediator to help resolve Cityclean dispute

Labour councillors are calling on the Greens to bring in an independent mediator to help resolve the bin lorry drivers’ strike at Brighton and Hove City Council’s rubbish and recycline service, Cityclean.

The Labour group said: “In autumn 2019, under the last Labour administration, an independent mediator in the form of a senior industrial relations expert was brought in to help negotiations and resolve a difficult situation which meant avoiding strike action at Cityclean.

“That same expert has indicated he may be available currently, so Labour are calling upon on the Green administration to get in touch with him as a matter of urgency and ask for his assistance to resolve the current dispute.

“Labour are clear that when industrial disputes reach an impasse it can be really beneficial to bring in some independent and objective advice and expertise.

“With the bin strike having been ongoing for almost a week now, and rubbish and recycling piling up on the streets of Brighton and Hove with residents suffering, Labour are keen to find a solution to end the dispute.”

Councillor John Allcock, co-leader of the opposition, said: “We are keen to help bring an end to this bin dispute that is having such a detrimental effect on our residents and our city’s reputation.

“The previous Labour administration succeeded in avoiding strike action by keeping lines of communication open, negotiating and when necessary bringing in an independent mediator to help resolve disputes.

“This is what we are calling on the Green administration to do now. Bring in an independent expert who has the trust and respect of both parties to help end the strike in the interests of residents.”