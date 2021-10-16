Trans-Mit: A night of Trans & Non-Binary talent raising money for Mind-Out Charity!

Ladies and gentlemen and all those in between will be welcomed at the “Trans-Mit Festival”. This is a night of Trans & Non-Binary talent being hosted at The Brunswick at 1 Holland Road, Hove, BN3 1JF on the Thursday 18th November during Trans Week Of Awareness (leading to Trans Day of Remembrance on the 20th). Trans-Mit will feature Princess Alice Manor with support from Stimpax, Hunting Hearts, and Bee & Jackrabbit.

All gig profits will go to Mind-Out Charity. Price of entry will be £6.00 on the door and ticket link options are available from: www.fatsoma.com

Princess Alice Manor will also be celebrating her new single ‘Beautiful (Trans Anthem)’ where all the proceeds will also go to Mind-Out Charity & Mermaids! Make sure to follow her channels for more details!

Trans-Mit schedule:

Doors open 7:30pm

Bee & Jackrabbit 7:45pm – 8:15pm

Hunting Hearts 8:30pm – 9:00pm

Stimpax 9:15 pm – 9:45pm

Princess Alice Manor 10:00pm – 11:00pm

Let’s meet the artists………….

Princess Alice Manor is an electronic metal solo artist and heavy metal drag queen from Brighton. From a young age Alice has enjoyed entertaining others and over the many years has developed her style into a combination of Metal, EDM and Orchestral Music with influences from Enter Shikari, Bring Me The Horizon, Crossfaith, Eskimo Callboy and many more!

As well as her music, her aesthetic can be described as “Dark Kawaii” where she draws influence from both Emo/Goth and cute Japanese styles combining both sweet and horror together.

Princess Alice is also a Trans Girl and incorporates Trans Awareness into her creative works. Outside of music Alice also has a YouTube, Twitch & Tiktok specialising in music and madness.

Alice will also be releasing her brand new single ‘Beautiful (Trans Anthem)’ for this gig where all funds will be going to Mind Out LGBT Charity & Mermaids Trans Youth Charity. In the meantime, you may wish to listen to her previous singles ‘Break It Off feat Vlad Von Kitsch & Scottney Vektrill’ and ‘Kill You’ on all major platforms

Previous locations Alice has performed include The Famous MCM Comic Con London, The “Legendary” Red Lion (Gravesend), The Prince Albert (Brighton), The Pipeline (Brighton), The Brunswick (Brighton) and many more around the country.

Find out more by visiting Alice’s ‘linktree’.

Stimpax is a fast and fun punk band combining the DIY energy of Black Flag with the social commentary of Rancid, that add a self aware sense of humour that can only be described as ‘metapunk’, a genre that borderline parodies its own nature.

Forming in 2019 over their love for socks and hatred of the government, they’ve played a handful of shows around Brighton and the south of England, making an impact in every bar they play. For fans of TSOL and punchy riffs like Misfits, they are gearing up to release their debut single ‘New C*m Sock’ and make a stand everywhere they go, be it starting mosh pits at Blue Bar in Eastbourne, satirically serenading folks at open mic nights or screaming and shouting with acoustic guitars under a bridge.

Stimpax are on Instagram.

Hunting Hearts are an unapologetically queer-trans Punk Rock band from Southampton.

Formed in September 2018, the band bring their own raucous energy to a host of original songs about love, loss, solidarity, defiance and self-expression, punctuated with passionate vocals and catchy melodies.

They released their debut EP ‘Pride Not Prejudice’ in August 2019 and played the main stages of Reading and Southampton Pride in their subsequent tour. Their roster of support slots also includes the likes of Martha, Dream Nails and Grandma’s House.

Find out more at www.huntinghearts.uk

Bee & Jackrabbit are an Alt-Folk project based in Brighton. Key members Piper Murray, Robin Squirrell and Nick Williams, create layered harmonies, intricate arrangements and powerful melodies alongside sharp, witty and observant lyrics.

Over the years they’ve been gaining recognition on the London and Brighton scene having played hundreds of venues including The Garage, ULU, Ronnie Scott’s, The Hope & Ruin, Komedia, Green Door Store, Iron Works Studios and the Concorde 2. In studio they’ve made one E.P ‘Party?’, which was launched to a sold out crowd at The Prince Albert. They are currently working on a debut album alongside multi-instrumentalist and producer Nick Williams.

“Their relatable music and lyrics conjure some grand images and ideas, with the an introspective nobility serving as the soundtrack to your life flashing before your eyes during your final moments” – XYZ magazine

Bee & Jackrabbit are on Instagram.