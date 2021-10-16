BREAKING NEWS

Trans-Mit: A night of Trans & Non-Binary talent raising money for Mind-Out Charity!

Posted On 16 Oct 2021 at 1:57 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Princess Alice Manor

Ladies and gentlemen and all those in between will be welcomed at the “Trans-Mit Festival”. This is a night of Trans & Non-Binary talent being hosted at The Brunswick at 1 Holland Road, Hove, BN3 1JF on the Thursday 18th November during Trans Week Of Awareness (leading to Trans Day of Remembrance on the 20th). Trans-Mit will feature Princess Alice Manor with support from Stimpax, Hunting Hearts, and Bee & Jackrabbit.

All gig profits will go to Mind-Out Charity. Price of entry will be £6.00 on the door and ticket link options are available from: www.fatsoma.com

The Brunswick will host ‘Trans-Mit’

Princess Alice Manor will also be celebrating her new single ‘Beautiful (Trans Anthem)’ where all the proceeds will also go to Mind-Out Charity & Mermaids! Make sure to follow her channels for more details!

Trans-Mit schedule:
Doors open 7:30pm
Bee & Jackrabbit 7:45pm – 8:15pm
Hunting Hearts 8:30pm – 9:00pm
Stimpax 9:15 pm – 9:45pm
Princess Alice Manor 10:00pm – 11:00pm

Let’s meet the artists………….

Princess Alice Manor

Princess Alice Manor is an electronic metal solo artist and heavy metal drag queen from Brighton. From a young age Alice has enjoyed entertaining others and over the many years has developed her style into a combination of Metal, EDM and Orchestral Music with influences from Enter Shikari, Bring Me The Horizon, Crossfaith, Eskimo Callboy and many more!

As well as her music, her aesthetic can be described as “Dark Kawaii” where she draws influence from both Emo/Goth and cute Japanese styles combining both sweet and horror together.

Princess Alice is also a Trans Girl and incorporates Trans Awareness into her creative works. Outside of music Alice also has a YouTube, Twitch & Tiktok specialising in music and madness.

Alice will also be releasing her brand new single ‘Beautiful (Trans Anthem)’ for this gig where all funds will be going to Mind Out LGBT Charity & Mermaids Trans Youth Charity. In the meantime, you may wish to listen to her previous singles ‘Break It Off feat Vlad Von Kitsch & Scottney Vektrill’ and ‘Kill You’ on all major platforms

Previous locations Alice has performed include The Famous MCM Comic Con London, The “Legendary” Red Lion (Gravesend), The Prince Albert (Brighton), The Pipeline (Brighton), The Brunswick (Brighton) and many more around the country.

Find out more by visiting Alice’s ‘linktree’.

Stimpax

Stimpax is a fast and fun punk band combining the DIY energy of Black Flag with the social commentary of Rancid, that add a self aware sense of humour that can only be described as ‘metapunk’, a genre that borderline parodies its own nature.

Forming in 2019 over their love for socks and hatred of the government, they’ve played a handful of shows around Brighton and the south of England, making an impact in every bar they play. For fans of TSOL and punchy riffs like Misfits, they are gearing up to release their debut single ‘New C*m Sock’ and make a stand everywhere they go, be it starting mosh pits at Blue Bar in Eastbourne, satirically serenading folks at open mic nights or screaming and shouting with acoustic guitars under a bridge.

Stimpax are on Instagram.

Hunting Hearts

Hunting Hearts are an unapologetically queer-trans Punk Rock band from Southampton.

Formed in September 2018, the band bring their own raucous energy to a host of original songs about love, loss, solidarity, defiance and self-expression, punctuated with passionate vocals and catchy melodies.

They released their debut EP ‘Pride Not Prejudice’ in August 2019 and played the main stages of Reading and Southampton Pride in their subsequent tour. Their roster of support slots also includes the likes of Martha, Dream Nails and Grandma’s House.

Find out more at www.huntinghearts.uk

Bee & Jackrabbit

Bee & Jackrabbit are an Alt-Folk project based in Brighton. Key members Piper Murray, Robin Squirrell and Nick Williams, create layered harmonies, intricate arrangements and powerful melodies alongside sharp, witty and observant lyrics.

Over the years they’ve been gaining recognition on the London and Brighton scene having played hundreds of venues including The Garage, ULU, Ronnie Scott’s, The Hope & Ruin, Komedia, Green Door Store, Iron Works Studios and the Concorde 2. In studio they’ve made one E.P ‘Party?’, which was launched to a sold out crowd at The Prince Albert. They are currently working on a debut album alongside multi-instrumentalist and producer Nick Williams.

“Their relatable music and lyrics conjure some grand images and ideas, with the an introspective nobility serving as the soundtrack to your life flashing before your eyes during your final moments” – XYZ magazine

Bee & Jackrabbit are on Instagram.

Event flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
October 2021
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Flock of sheep take a trip to Queen's Park

Posted On29 Mar 2021

RSPCA comes to the rescue of gull stuck in bin

Posted On07 Jan 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com