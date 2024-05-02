Police have arrested Zakariah Deghayes on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and released him on bail.

The 22-year-old is understood to have been questioned about the murder of 17-year-old Mustafa Momand in Queen’s Road, Brighton, last October.

Today (Thursday 2 May) at Lewes Crown Court, 16-year-old Armin Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years for murdering Mustafa.

Mehdikhani-Sarvejahani stabbed the teenager in broad daylight during the evening rush-hour, sprinting after him with his knife in hand until he saw Mustafa collapse as his life ebbed away.

Sussex Police said: “As part of the wider investigation into Mustafa’s murder, on Thursday 25 April, a 22-year-old man from Saltdean was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

“He has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.”