Ropetackle audiences will be able to enjoy an even more enjoyable show experience, thanks to new sound and lighting systems installed at the award-winning venue.

A welcome £28,124 boost from the Arts Council England’s Supporting Grassroots Music Fund has provided new equipment for the 17-year-old venue, including a brand-new PA system, new energy-efficient LED stage lights, and a new tech-desk computer, resulting in a state-of-the-art experience for both performers and fans.

Centre manager Mark Phillips says: “The new sound equipment will allow audiences to appreciate the talent and music like never before, while the movable LED lighting will provide a more dynamic visual accompaniment to live music concerts and essential mood, atmosphere, and scene setting for our theatrical productions.”

Vortice AV, based in Heathfield, East Sussex, have supplied most of the equipment. Technical Manager Tom Dalton explains why: “They are local to us, have an excellent reputation, offer an additional year of warranty and can loan us equipment if any maintenance or repairs needed to take place. We also consulted with some of the agents and promoters we work with to ensure we were getting the right equipment for the job.”

Feedback from the audience has been overwhelmingly positive. “The quality of the sound and lighting is on a par with many larger popular venues and a lot better than some of them,” said one, on the post-show survey. “I liked the red lighting on the red floor. It looked and felt warm,” said another.

Mark adds: “We pride ourselves on the quality of our programme – something audiences, agents, and other venues regularly comment on – but in order for us to maintain this quality and develop it further, we need the right equipment to facilitate and fulfil the technical needs of today’s performers”.

“This grant funding will help us deliver just that and we are grateful to the Arts Council for the opportunity to elevate Ropetackle to the next level. It’s a very exciting time!”

