The sell-out poetry night, Off The Chest, makes its Brighton premiere at Komedia on 7th May as part of the Brighton Fringe Festival. Headlining this anticipated event will be the award- winning poet Sanah Ahsan, whose debut collection is published with Bloomsbury. It will also feature local poet Dan Simpson (former Canterbury Laurette and Glastonbury poet- in-residence), plus Brighton’s razor-sharp wordsmith and free- style rapper, Gramski.

Titled Brighton Bards, this eclectic night also boasts Off The Chest’s highly acclaimed open mic, which invites local poets of all backgrounds and stages to take to the mic.

Hosted by Lewes-based poet Ella Dorman-Gajic, and Iftikhar Latif, Off The Chest has been creating spaces for poetry since 2019. Funded by Arts Council England, they have produced multiple events to sell-out audiences, across London and further afield. This thriving and inclusive event comes to Brighton for one night only – book now to avoid missing out.

You can sign up to perform your poetry alongside these acclaimed artists on the night, from 7.30pm.

Sanah Ahsan’s debut collection “I cannot be good until you say it” was published with Bloomsbury. They will be selling copies of the book on the night. Sanah was a recipient of the Outspoken Poetry Performance Prize, and has been shortlisted for the Queen Mary Wasafiri New Writing Prize, White Review Poetry Prize, Bridport Poetry Prize, Frontier Poetry Prize and longlisted for the National Poetry Competition. Sanah’s poems have been featured on Channel 4 and BBC 4

“An exhilarating declaration of love and an invocation to bare the soul.” – The Guardian on Sanah Ahsan

“Absolutely amazing features and brilliant hosts.” – Arji Manuelpillai (Poet, author of Improvised Explosive Device)

“Had such an awesome night – the poets were all inspiring, moving and thought-provoking. Such a warm and safe space.” – Ella Rowdon (writer and audience member)

With tickets from just £5 and likely to sell fast, you can book now via the Komedia or Brighton Fringe website.