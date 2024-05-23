The four main political parties have already announced 10 candidates for the three seats in Brighton and Hove for the general election on Thursday 4 July, with two still to be chosen.

And two of the seats have new names after a boundary review. Brighton Kemptown becomes Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven and Hove becomes Hove and Portslade while Brighton Pavilion keeps the same name.

The Brighton Pavilion contest is likely to be the most keenly fought, between the Greens and Labour.

The seat is held by Britain’s first and only Green MP Caroline Lucas, 63, who is due to leave the House of Commons when Parliament is dissolved next Thursday (30 May).

She was first elected at the 2010 general election and has held the seat at elections in 2015, 2017 and 2019 – each time with more votes, a bigger share of the vote and a bigger majority.

The Greens have selected former party leader Siân Berry, 49, who was a member of the London Assembly until she stood down earlier this months – days after having been re-elected. She also stood in the London mayoral elections in 2008, 2016 and 2021.

Labour has picked Tom Gray, 47, a musician, songwriter and music industry activist. His selection was announced last December after he defeated the comedian and actor Eddie Izzard.

Labour would need a 17.2-point swing to win the seat from the Greens after Caroline Lucas polled 33,151 votes in 2019 and was returned with a majority of 19.940.

The Conservatives are in the process of choosing their candidate in what was once a safe Tory seat but which former Brighton Borough Council leader David Lepper won in 1997. He held the seat in 2001 and 2005 and retired in 2010.

The Liberal Democrats have chosen 22-year-old Ashley Ridley, a football coach, retail and youth worker. He stood in East Worthing and Shoreham at the last general election, coming third in a seat won by the sitting Conservative MP Tim Loughton.

At least two other candidates are expected to stand in Brighton Pavilion – Carl Buckfield for the SDP (Social Democratic Party) and Don Goghrod for the Workers Party.

Lloyd Russell-Moyle, 37, is one of seven candidates so far in the contest for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven. The Labour MP won the seat from the Conservatives in 2017 and held it in 2019.

The Conservative candidate is Khobi Vallis, 34, a communications director and former civil servant.

The Greens have selected former councillor Elaine Hills, a university lecturer, who represented Hanover and Elm Grov ward on Brighton and Hove City Council until May last year.

The Liberal Democrat candidate is Stewart Stone, 65, a former recruitment consultant who lives at Brighton Marina. Mr Stone grew up in Brighton and went to school at Varndean in the 1970s.

The Party of Women founder Kellie-Jay Keen, 49, a child safeguarding and women’s rights campaigner, also plans to stand.

Two other parties have named candidates for the constituency – the SDP has selected Valerie Gray and the Workers Party has picked Elaine Ghoneim.

Labour MP Peter Kyle, 53, hopes to keep his seat in Hove and Portslade. He is currently the Shadow Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary in the party’s frontbench team in the Commons.

Mr Kyle won the seat from the Conservatives in 2015. He increased his majority substantially at the 2017 and held the seat with another big majority – of 17,044 – at the 2019 election.

The Conservatives are in the process of choosing their candidate in what was a safe Tory seat until 1997. The Conservatives won the seat back in 2010 but lost in 2015 when the late Mike Weatherley stood down.

The Green candidate is Sophie Broadbent, who works to help the advertising production community measure and reduce carbon use.

The Liberal Democrat candidate is Michael Wang, an immigration lawyer.

Two other candidates have been announced. Martin Hess has been picked by Reform UK and Tanushka Marah plans to stand as an Independent.

Polling day is Thursday 4 July.