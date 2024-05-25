A judge sentenced a retired bricklayer for killing a former Brighton shop worker yesterday (Friday 24 May).

At Brighton Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Gold imposed a hospital order on James Dumbrell, 65, who killed his wife Deborah – known as Debbie or Debs – in October 2022.

Debs, 59, who used to work at Marks and Spencer, in Brighton, died after being attacked at the couple’s Shoreham home.

Sussex Police said: “A retired bricklayer has been sentenced for killing his wife following a murder investigation in Shoreham.

“James Gumbrell, also known as Jim, was sentenced for killing 59-year-old Deborah, known as Debs, at their home in Northbourne Close, Shoreham, on Monday 24 October 2022.

“The court heard that Gumbrell called the police that day explaining that he had stabbed his wife.

“Officers and emergency services attended the address where Gumbrell and Debs were found.

“Despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics who attempted to save her life, she was pronounced dead.”

After the sentencing yesterday afternoon, Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, of the Major Crime Team, said: “This is a tragic case in which a much-loved mother, grandmother and sister lost her life in horrific circumstances.

“We would like to express our condolences to the family of Deborah and our thoughts are with you all during this difficult time.”

Sussex Police said that Gumbrell was charged with murder on Wednesday 26 October 2022 and appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody.

The force said: “Appearing before Chichester Crown Court on Friday 17 March 2023, Gumbrell pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and not guilty to murder.

“This plea was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“When appearing before Brighton Crown Court on Friday 24 May, the court imposed a hospital order requiring Gumbrell to complete treatment under section 37 of the Mental Health Act.”