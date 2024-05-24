A fitness club has applied for a drinks licence for its premises in Hove but neighbours have objected.

Hove Fitness Club, in St Heliers Avenue, has applied to sell alcohol every day from noon to 10pm.

The club said that it provided classes and gym facilities with a café and wanted to be able to sell alcohol because it was a social club.

Drinks would be served to members and their guests only, with a strict age policy – known as Challenge 25 – and a requirement for photo ID.

Two neighbours lodged objections so the application will go before a licensing panel made up of three councillors at a hearing next Thursday (30 May).

The objectors cited concerns related to the prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm.

An anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “My concerns are that an alcohol licence in this location could cause noise and disruption in a peaceful residential environment.

“I understand that the gym would permit people to consume alcohol from 12 to 10pm every day on the outside terrace.”

Another anonymous neighbour, whose details were also redacted, said that the business was surrounded by family homes.

The neighbour said: “It would be inappropriate for the gym to operate a public bar or set any future precedent for that to happen.

“A public bar would not be in keeping with the nature and use of the site, as a gym, or the surrounding wholly residential area.”

The virtual hearing is due to start at 10am next Thursday (30 May) and is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.