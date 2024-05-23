A yoga group was excited when Ed Sheeran dropped in and attempted a pose or two on Brighton beach today – but are now not sure that all it was it seemed.

Someone who looked a lot like the pop superstar decided to join in with a Yoga on the Beach session, to the surprise of organisers Brighton Yoga Foundation.

He was also spotted on top of the i360 – which earlier today said on its website was closed for “maintenance” – and doing an interview next to it.

But it’s now possible that their mystery guest was actually a lookalike.



The foundation’s co-founder Davy Jones said: “Brighton Yoga Foundation runs an annual Yoga on the Beach event near the i360. This year a rather special guest joined us – Ed Sheeran, or so we thought.

“We are running classes all day so pop down and join us – who knows might be in your class?”



The man in question was wearing one of Sheeran’s trademark lumberjack shirts, but also a t-shirt which looked very much like one professional lookalike Ty Jones wore in a video he posted to Instagram last month.

And the real Sheeran was playing a gig in New York last night, and due to play another in Boston tomorrow night, which makes a flying visit down to the south coast unlikely.

Earlier this month, the real Ed Sheeran popped into Fairlight Primary School to meet students in a visit organised by schools music organisation Create Music.

The i360 has been approached for comment.