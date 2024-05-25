Staff at a Brighton branch of Asda have gone on strike and have issued a plea to customers not to cross their picket line in Crowhurst Road, Hollingbury.

The strike, which follows a ballot of members of the GMB union, started at 8pm last night (Friday 24 May) and ends at 3pm today.

The workers want the company’s owners to ensure enough staff are employed at the branch so that they can all do their jobs safely.

They are furious over a new computer programme that has left some of them underpaid or not paid at all.

And a leaflet handed to customers said that the workplace culture had left some staff feeling bullied as too few staff tried to keep things going.

The staff shortages have meant that fresh food has arrived at the Hollingbury branch but has never made it on to the shelves.

On one day alone, it was estimated that the stock that was thrown away was worth about £20,000 – almost enough to pay someone to have done the job for the whole year.

The store has also lost much more than expected to shoplifting in part because there are too few staff on duty.

The company did, though, splash out on security staff, with at least a dozen visible in the car park and at other entrances and exits last night.

A similar number are expected to be deployed today, with a demonstration planned for between 12 noon and 1pm today outside the store.

The picket line is in Crowhurst, off the grounds, and those on strike have been told that they cannot go into the shop – even to use the toilet.

The Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown Lloyd Russell-Moyle went along to show his support for those on the picket line last night.

Staff told him that the stores were better run and a better place to work before the previous owner Walmart sold them to brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa and TDR Capital in 2021.

They said that the new owners were cutting costs by employing fewer staff for fewer hours but that this had made it harder to ensure the shelves were always properly stocked.

One said that staff were trying to do their best but, for example, some of the specialist counters were not always staffed so missed out on trade at busy times.

And changes to drivers’ pay had affected the number of staff willing to work for Asda over better-paying rivals, hitting the availability and reliability of home deliveries.

One said: “The key issues for members at the Hollingbury store focus specifically on the fact that we haven’t got enough colleagues to do the job and we deserve fair pay for the work we do.

“(This) view (is) influenced by the long-running equal pay claim against Asda being conducted by Leigh Day solicitors on behalf on Asda colleagues.”

Mr Russell-Moyle said that it was a worrying sign that Walmart was felt to be a better employer than the current owners.

And he praised for staff for wanting to do their jobs properly and wanting to give customers what they came for while the owners failed to get these basics right.

There is a fear among some that the current owners have loaded Asda with debt so that it was at risk of going spectacularly bust like BHS (British Home Stores) or Debenhams.

About 200 to 300 staff work at the Hollingbury branch, many of them as part-time or seasonal workers, although one said that the number should be about 400.

Staff had quit and not been replaced and another store worker said that the new owners, in their efforts to save money, were cutting off their nose to spite their face.

Since the strike ballot was mooted, membership of the GMB had doubled, with about half of the staff now belonging to the union.

The leaflet handed out by striking staff said: “All we are asking for is

the correct hours to do our job properly

to be paid for the hours we have worked and on time

improvements in health and safety standards

for Asda to negotiate properly with our trade union on these issues

for Asda to negotiate a settlement for our equal pay claim

“We are asking you not to cross our picket line and to shop somewhere else today.”