That Witch Helen: The face that launched a thousand ships finally gets to speak

That Witch Helen is a feminist retelling of the Trojan War from the perspective of the woman who gets blamed for it all – because let’s face it, there’s always a woman to blame!

Meet Helen, before Troy, in this bold new version of the Ancient Greek epic. Witness her divine beginnings (yes, she did hatch from an egg!), her youth as a Spartan warrior, her fateful decision to leave her husband, and finally the decade of brutal war and destruction that follows.

That Witch Helen blends myth, movement, and storytelling to give Helen of Troy, one of history’s most hated women, a chance to tell her own story.

The production draws parallels with countless women throughout history who have become the objects of blame: Diana, Shamima, Meghan, and all the way back to Eve.

“What happens to all the clever little girls?”

Writer and performer Catie Ridewood, director Janette Eddisford, and Technician & Stage Manager Erin Burbridge worked together previously on DifferenT Theatre’s 2023 5* one-woman show The Last, and are thrilled to reunite for another production, with Lorraine Yu and Sophia Mastrosavaki joining them to complete their all-female team.

Booking and Location

Saturday 25 May – 7pm

The Lantern Theatre, 77 St James Street, Kemptown, Brighton, BN2 1PA

Tickets: £12 / £10 (concessions)

