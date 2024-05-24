Co-op Live is not the only venue to have been affected by delays this year before before being able to open to the ticket-buying public.

Like the Manchester venue, the planned new performance space at Black Rock, near Brighton Marina, has had to change its schedule.

The proposed Ibiza Proms orchestra performance there next month has now been scheduled for Hove Lawns instead, the council said today (Friday 24 May).

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “As a gesture of goodwill, residents living near Hove Lawns who may be most impacted by the event are being offered the chance of free tickets.

“Ibiza Proms was previously set to be the first event held at the redeveloped Black Rock site.

“Unfortunately, the new seafront site will not be ready to be used safely in time for the concert following a delay by Southern Water on work required to complete construction.

“The one-day event was always planned to be held on the seafront and is focused around enjoying the ‘chill out’ music of the White Isle with an amazing backdrop of the sea.

“Hove Lawns can offer audiences that same great experience from a more intimate event.

“On Saturday 29 June, ticket holders will get to enjoy Ibiza anthems from the 50-piece Secret Symphony Orchestra as well as the recently announced special guest – world-renowned DJ Judge Jules.”

Councillor Birgit Miller, the council’s cabinet member for culture, heritage and tourism, said: “It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to move this event so late in the day.

“But it would be awful to disappoint so many residents and visitors who’ve bought tickets and planned their weekend.

“We looked at other venues but this is the only site that works.

“We’ll work with the event organisers to make sure we minimise disruption to those living around Hove Lawns but it’s great that the organisers can offer the chance of free tickets.

“It’s frustrating that Southern Water have had a delay to their works at Black Rock and the impact this has caused.

“We’re still looking forward to seeing the site used as an exciting new event space but we’ll have to wait a little longer for that.”

The council added: “The chance to claim free tickets will be available for residents living in the areas immediately surrounding Hove Lawns.

“Ibiza Proms organisers will be writing to these residents in early June to make sure they know the arrangements for the event and to let them know how they can get free tickets if they’d like to.

“They will also be contacting existing ticket holders to let them know about the changes.”