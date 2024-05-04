Plans to flip the location of a Brighton pub’s distinctive green tiles and convert it into a cafe or shop have been refused.

Millionaire Charlie Southall has been ordered to replace the tiles he ripped off two years ago by this July.

Earlier this year, he submitted two applications. The other one proposed restoring the tiles and keeping the pub open, but created a separate entrance to the flat above. That one is still awaiting a decision.

Planning officer Steven Dover wrote that he was recommending the refusal of the flipped tiles application because it would mean the historic value of the pub’s design would be lost.

He also said Mr Southall had failed to prove the continued use as a pub was unviable.



He said: “These proposed works would entail the total loss of the original tiles, and alterations to every other architectural detail on the principal elevations.

“The proposed external alterations would diminish the architectural, design and artistic interest, historic and evidential interest, and also the historic intactness of the building and would then result in such loss that the significance of the locally listed asset is entirely lost in heritage terms.”

He added: “The local community has asserted that the existing building and public house use adds value to the local community, not just in relation to the public house use, but also the

appearance of and history of the building itself in the streetscene.”

His report noted there had been 13 comments objecting to the plans, on the basis that the pub and the tiles would be lost.

Other reasons given were that objectors had no confidence in the developer and that there were false statements in the supporting documents.

The Brighton pub was made an asset of community value (ACV) after a resident group, the Friends of the Montreal Arms, applied to the council to nominate it for protection from sale.

If the former pub were to be put on the market, the ACV listing means it cannot be sold for six months to give residents a chance to raise funds to make an offer themselves – although that offer does not have to be accepted.

Mr Southall, who bought the former pub in February 2022, was issued with a stop notice by Brighton and Hove City Council after he ripped off its distinctive green tiles in March 2022, followed by an enforcement notice requiring them to be restored.

In July last year, a planning inspector dismissed Mr Southall’s appeal against the notice, and ruled that he has until July this year to put the tiles back up.

The council has also implemented new planning rules which state that before a change of use for a pub is agreed, the owner must demonstrate it has been offered for lease or sale at a reasonable rate for two years with no interest.