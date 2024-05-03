Tributes have been paid to the former Brighton and Hove Albion striker Ian Mellor, known by fans as Spider.

Mellor has died at the age of 74, having left his mark on fans during a prolific partnership with Peter Ward under promotion-winning manager Alan Mullery in the mid to late 1970s.

He endeared himself to Albion fans by scoring the winner against Crystal Palace on his Brighton debut and hit the target in derby games at other clubs too.

He grew up a Manchester City fan and scored for the Sky Blues against Manchester United – and at Sheffield Wednesday he bagged a goal for the Owls against Sheffield United.

He was nicknamed Spider in part because he was tall and gangly but also because he was a left winger with a talent for creeping in unnoticed before pouncing with impeccable timing.

Mellor was born in Sale, Cheshire, a few miles from City’s old Maine Road ground, and made his debut for the club in 1970.

He played European football there under Malcolm Allison and earned a Charity Shield winner’s medal.

From there, he was sold to Norwich City for £65,000 in 1973 – and a year later Brian Clough brought him to the Goldstone Ground for £40,000, making him Brighton’s record signing.

He was an integral part of the club’s climb from the old Third Division – now League One – to the First Division – now the Premier League – under Peter Taylor and then Alan Mullery.

But when Brighton signed Teddy Maybank from Fulham, Mellor moved to Chester City. His transfer, in 1978, came a year before Brighton reached the top flight for the first time.

Mellor had an impressive spell in the 1975-76 season but in 1976-77, playing alongside Peter Ward, the pair proved prolific and Albion went up to Division Two.

Spider’s 15 goals in all competitions made a crucial contribution. In all, he scored 35 goals in 150 Albion appearances from 1974 to 1978.

Jack Charlton took him from Chester to Sheffield Wednesday where he spent three years before a move to Bradford City where he spent the last two years of his league career.

Mellor died on Wednesday (1 May) at St Ann’s Hospice, in Cheadle, a few miles from where he was born.

His son Neil, a Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool and Preston North End striker, tweeted: “My Dad – My Hero. I love you. Thank you for everything.

“We are all absolutely devastated to have lost my Dad. Big thanks to St Ann’s Hospice and all their brilliant staff who helped during those last days as he battled so hard against amyloidosis.”

Albion said: “Everyone at the club has been deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker Ian Mellor, aged 74.

“We extend our sincere condolences to son Neil and all of Ian’s family and friends at this particularly sad time.”