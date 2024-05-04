Thousands of children took part in the noisy Brighton Festival Children’s Parade to celebrate May Day this morning.

Roads were shut from 6am for the annual parade, featuring colourful and decorative floats, including a giant bed and dreamcatcher, as well as costumes made by Brighton and Hove children.

This year’s parade, with the theme of ‘Dream Again’, kicked off from 10.30am at Jubilee Street.

Sunny weather held out for the thousands who lined the parade route along North Street and Marine Parade, with dancers and musicians adding to the festivities.

The annual parade has become a local favourite since it launched in 1985, with 65 local schools and groups, from infant to secondary, taking part this year.

Organised by Same Sky who run Brighton’s Burning the Clocks event each December, the parade launched Brighton Festival, with performances taking place over this month in venues across the city.