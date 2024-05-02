An annual event celebrating black culture in Brighton and Hove will turn into a carnival for the first time this July.

The Brighton BASH Carnival, a community celebration organised by BARCO (Black Anti-Racism Community Organisation), will bring people together for music, dance, food and celebration.

A parade with the theme of flags and masks within St Ann’s Well Gardens will take place on Saturday 27 July, with the event running from 11am to 7pm.

Now in its fourth year, the event has tripled in size from 1,000 attendees outside St Peter’s church in 2021 to 3,000 in Jubilee Square last year.

Bud Johnston, founder of BARCO said: “Brighton deserves a carnival and parade that celebrates more.

“Forget being tolerable and performative, the Brighton BASH Carnival is an intentional statement that all are welcome here.

“We need as many supporters as possible to make this a reality.”

The BASH – an acronym for Building Alliance, Solidarity and Hope – Carnival is a family-friendly, diverse and inclusive event which aims to honour and amplify the voices, traditions and contributions of black communities.

The carnival organisers hope to have around 5,000 people taking part in the parade this summer and grow the event into an even bigger street parade next year.

The free event is supported by Brighton and Hove City Council and Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club, among other community organisations.

BARCO, which was set up after crowds of over 10,000 protested in anti-racism rallies in Brighton and Hove in 2020, aims to improve the lives and experiences of black people living, working, studying and visiting Brighton and Hove.