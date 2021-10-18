Christmas punk rock gig announced for Brighton

Those loveable local punk herberts, Peter & The Test Tube Babies (Peter, Del, Nick and Sam), have announced their annual Brighton Christmas gig. Yeah, I know it’s tad early to be talking about the bash and all things Christmas, but previous year’s gigs were sold out and so if you don’t get in nice and early you will miss out!

The iconic 70s and 80s punk rock band will be celebrating over 40 amazing years of mayhem this year and will be appearing back on home turf on Friday 28th December at The Prince Albert.

Founder Test Tube member Del Greening has told us: “We missed seeing you all at our Christmas party last year, apparently there was some sort of world pandemic going on, anyway it’s gone away now (cough!) so we look forward to seeing you on the Tuesday 28th December in the mosh pit with Smelly and co!”

Since their first album in 1982, The Tubes have released thirteen further albums, their most recent being the highly acclaimed, ‘That Shallot’, in 2017.

Special guests will be notorious “Brighton legends” The Fish Brothers who have staggered, amused and offended thousands on their trips.

Grab your tickets HERE and HERE.

Find out more about Peter & The Test Tube Babies at www.testtubebabies.co.uk