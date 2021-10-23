Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Manchester City 3

Yes, it’s only half time.

Albion really have been given a master class in free-flowing counter-attacking football.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have at times scythed through the Seagulls’ petrified-looking defence.

Lewis Dunk cleared a Foden effort from under the crossbar – it looked like it was over the line – but referee Kevin Friend’s watch didn’t give a goal.

Ilkay Gundogan scored first for City. It looked like Robert Sanchez had been fouled but VAR confirmed the goal.

A second goal followed from either Foden or possibly Dan Burn.

And then came another from Foden which Sanchez could only help palm into the net.

Albion’s best effort was a 30-yarder from Solly March, stinging Ederson’s hands.