Brighton based Architects juxtapose Brighton Dome’s gentrification

ARCHITECTS – BRIGHTON DOME 26.10.21

Metalcore band Architects rounded off their select six date UK tour with a homecoming gig at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall this evening.

The outfit were formed in Brighton seventeen years ago by twin brothers Dan and Tom Searle. The current Architects line-up features Sam Carter (lead vocals), Dan Searle (drums/backing vocals), Alex Dean (bass), Adam Christianson (rhythm guitar) and Josh Middleton (lead guitar). They have been signed to Epitaph Records since 2013.

Their latest offering is the UK No.1 ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ album, which dropped back in February and surely has one of the best album covers of the year. Plus it was available in fancy cool blue vinyl as well as on black and white vinyl. Take a look HERE and HERE.

The album runs for nearly an hour and has no less than 15 tracks on it and was the band’s first ever UK number one album. In fact none of their previous eight studio albums even hit the Top 10, so Architects are now most certainly on the crest of a wave and clearly right now is a great time to see them performing live in a more intimate setting before they go off and do arena tours in the future. Their highest peaking single in the UK was ‘Naysayer’, which climbed to No.3 back in 2014 and was from their ‘Lost Forever // Lost Together’ album.

The band have posted: “Having been forced into rescheduling our arena tour we wanted to take this opportunity to play some more intimate shows this autumn in places that we haven’t visited in many years. We will see you all very soon!⁣”.

Tonight, there strangely was no support act despite the doors being open for 95 minutes prior to Architects hitting the stage. The venue was however busy with eager fans and momentum was building as they waited the arrival of the popular quintet.

They eventually rocked into the Brighton Dome at around 8:35pm and blasted out no less than seventeen tracks within their allotted 90 minute performance. Professional photographers were allowed to attend the concert for the first three songs only and then they were to leave the venue. This is common practice with the larger concert venues throughout the UK.

Thankfully, tattooed frontman Sam Carter (who was briefly donning a leather jacket, which was discarded to reveal a weathered Ozzy Osbourne ’88-’89 tour t-shirt) ensured that the photographers were given the opportunity of grabbing some decent shots as he came down into the pit during the second number of the night which was ‘Discourse Is Dead’.

The music was nice and loud and that’s exactly what you would expect from a metalcore band and from the off there was by all accounts quite a bit of crowd surfing going on. The lighting was impressive and bathed the interior of the venue and the punters in dazzling colour. You can see the full setlist from this concert below:

Architects setlist:

‘Black Lungs’

‘Discourse Is Dead’

‘Nihilist’

‘Modern Misery’

‘An Ordinary Extinction’

‘A Match Made In Heaven’

‘Gravedigger’

‘Hereafter’

‘Giving Blood’

‘Little Wonder’

‘Impermanence’

‘Dead Butterflies’

‘Royal Beggars’

‘Gone With The Wind’

‘Doomsday’

(encore tracks)

‘Meteor’

‘Animals’

Find out more about the band at www.architectsofficial.com