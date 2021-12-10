Driver charged with drugs offences after crashing with police car

Officers in Brighton have charged a driver with several drug offences after his vehicle almost collided with their patrol car.

At around midday on Tuesday (December 7), officers on routine patrol along London Road almost collided with a car being driven out of Rose Hill Terrace.

After taking evasive action, the vehicle was pulled over and licence checks suggested the driver may have given a false identity.

A search of the driver discovered a quantity of cannabis, crack cocaine and approximately £500 in cash.

Raphael Morrison, 45, of no fixed address, was arrested and subsequently charged with being in possession of Class A and Class B drugs, driving without a licence and obstructing a constable in execution of their duty.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (December 8) and was released on court bail pending a further court date.

Sergeant Jan Szaranek, of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The seizure of these drugs and subsequent charges are a great example of proactive work by our officers, who followed their instincts to investigate what could have been a seemingly innocuous incident.

“Their tenacity has taken harmful drugs off our streets and brought a suspect to court, where he will now face justice.”