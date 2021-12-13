Brighton panto postponed for a year



Brighton Centre has postponed its panto, Aladdin, for a year because of uncertainty over the new Omicron covid variant.

E3, the production company, says it’s “deeply saddened” but the health and safety of its cast, crew and audience areits primary concern.

CEO Dave Hill said: “Although this is hugely disappointing, we feel that by making this decision now, we are doing all we can to keep everyone safe, and to ensure that next year’s show will be even better.

“Please keep hold of your tickets as these will remain valid for the same times and dates in 2022. If you cannot make the re-scheduled date, please contact your point of purchase.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their continued support and understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you to our Pantomime next year. Keep well.”

Aladdin at the Brighton Centre will run from Thursday, 22 to Tuesday, 27 December 2022. All performance times remain the same. For more information, please visit https://brightoncentre.co.uk/whats-on/2022/aladdin/.