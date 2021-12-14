Cannabis factory found in drugs raid



More than 160 cannabis plants were seized during a drugs raid on a house in Portslade this month.

Officers from Brighton’s Tactical Enforcement Unit and Neighbourhood Policing Team visited a property in Brasslands Drive at 8.15am on Saturday, December 4.

They were granted a search warrant after members of the public reported suspicious behaviour in the area.

A search of the address discovered 68 mature cannabis plants growing in three separate rooms and an attic containing 70 cannabis plants that had not yet matured.

Equipment consistent with cannabis cultivation was also found throughout the property.



A 23-year-old man from Portslade attempting to leave the property was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug (cannabis) and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris said: “Not only do illegal drugs present a serious risk to public health, their supply and distribution fuel ongoing violence and exploitation that has a devastating impact on our communities.

“This seizure has taken a significant amount of drugs off our streets and should send a message to anybody concerned in the cultivation or supply of drugs in Brighton and Hove that it will not be tolerated and we will do everything within our power to bring you to justice.”