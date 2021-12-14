Seafront blaze believed to be arson

A blaze in a home on Brighton seafront yesterday is believed to be arson, police say.

Roads around the fire on the corner of Regency Square were closed as firefighters tackled the flames.

This morning, Sussex Police said it was investigating the cause of the fire, but that it is believed to have been started deliberately.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to an address in King’s Road Brighton following reports of a fire at a block of flats. Officers attended and after making enquiries believe it to be a deliberate ignition.

“Anyone who has any other information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 702 of 13/12.”

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “On Monday, 13 December at 2.12pm, we were called to attend a fire at a residential property on Kings Road, Brighton.

“Crews from Preston Circus, Roedean, Newhaven, Seaford attended with support from West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

“Firefighters used six breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was also used once the fire had been extinguish to check for hot spots.

“There was no casualties and we left the scene at 3.55pm.”