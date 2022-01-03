Brighton and Hove Albion defender returns early from Scottish loan

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lars Dendoncker has returned early from a season-long loan to Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

There are suggestions that the 20-year-old Belgian central defender can expect to go out on loan again until the end of the season.

He played seven times for the Perth club, including six league matches, but the Saints are currently bottom of the table after seven straight defeats.

His Scottish league debut came as St Johnstone hosted Dundee in a Tayside derby which the home side won 3-1.

Dendoncker joined Brighton on a free transfer from Bruges in August 2020, having come through the academy there and having played for his country from under-15 to under-19 level.

After signing a two-year contract with the Seagulls, he spent his first season in the Albion’s development squad.

He played 18 times in all competitions and scored once.

His older brother Leander Dendoncker, 26, plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers, having signed from Anderlecht.