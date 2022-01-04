Man dies after falling from flat in Hove

A man has died after falling from a flat in Hove on Sunday (2 January).

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 4 January): “Emergency services responded to a report that a man had fallen from a flat in Holland Road, Hove, at 1.05pm on Sunday.

“The man, aged 26, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“Sussex Police continue to investigate on the behalf of HM Coroner.

“Investigators confirm that there are no suspicious circumstances in connection with the death.”