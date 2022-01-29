Spanish practices win praise from schools watchdog

A school where children learn in Spanish and English has won praise after an inspection by Oftsed, the official education watchdog.

The Bilingual Primary School Brighton and Hove, which teaches 572 four to 11-year-olds in premises next to Hove Park, “continues to be a good school”, Ofsted said.

In a report published this week, the watchdog said: “Pupils at this school feel safe, happy and well cared for. They respect each other and their teachers.

“Pupils have a strong understanding that it is okay to be different and say that ‘everyone is welcome here’.

“Pupils enjoy learning Spanish at this bilingual school. They like having their music lessons taught in Spanish.

“Parents and carers support the plans leaders have to increase the number of subjects that are taught in Spanish.

“Pupils behave well. They are confident and courteous. Pupils say that bullying is rare and that teachers are quick to help if they need it.

“They enjoy earning ‘sonrisas’ (smiles) for their positive actions and look forward to finding out which team will win the weekly colour trophy.

“Teachers have high expectations for pupils’ academic and personal success. They challenge pupils to work hard and are quick to offer extra support to any who need it.

“Pupils enjoy going on school trips that are linked to the topics they study and are pleased that these are starting up again.

“Year 6 pupils enjoyed recounting their recent trip to an air raid shelter as part of their history topic.

“The head teacher (Simon King) joined the school in September 2020. With the support of governors, he has set about revising the bilingual strategy.

“This ambitious plan has led to an increase in the amount of the curriculum being taught in Spanish. Leaders are determined to realise their vision of half the curriculum being taught in Spanish.

“Leaders and staff prioritise reading. Staff have received high-quality training in the school’s approach to teaching phonics. They expertly support pupils to learn new sounds quickly. Pupils who struggle or fall behind receive the extra help they need.

“Older pupils enjoy their daily reading lessons and the engaging and challenging books their teachers choose for them. Pupils leave the school as confident readers and are well prepared for the next stage of their education.

“Pupils achieve well in mathematics. Teachers plan lessons carefully so that pupils’ knowledge builds over time.

“Teachers across the school have good subject knowledge. Pupils enjoy the challenge they encounter in mathematics lessons.

“Subject leaders are enthusiastic about their areas of curriculum responsibility. They have produced curriculum plans for foundation subjects that build on pupils’ learning from the early years to year 6.

“Typically, most teachers use these curriculum plans to design appropriate sequences of learning that meet pupils’ needs well. Consequently, in most subjects, pupils achieve well.

“However, some staff lack sufficiently detailed subject knowledge to deliver plans effectively. In these cases, pupils are not achieving as well as they could.

“The use of assessment in English and mathematics is strong. In other subjects, it is developing. The restrictions caused by the covid-19 pandemic have hindered the rate of leaders’ planned improvements to the way assessment is used to inform curriculum development in these other subjects.

“Teachers check what pupils have understood in lessons to help them know what to teach next. However, this information is not used by subject leaders to see what is working well and what needs improving. This hampers leaders from making further improvements to the curriculum.

“Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are well supported. Leaders ensure that all pupils have the same opportunities in school. The special educational needs co-ordinator (SENCo) knows pupils well. Effective support is in place for pupils who need it.

“Pupils show great empathy to others. The links they have with children in Spanish-speaking classes around the world help them to be globally minded.

“Pupils enjoy taking part in local events and celebrations, such as the Brighton Festival. They look forward to when they can do so again.

“Staff are proud to work at the school. They are committed to the ambitious bilingual vision for the school. Staff say that leaders listen to them. Governors carefully consider the workload of all staff.”